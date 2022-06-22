StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

