StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of FORD opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

