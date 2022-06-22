StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

