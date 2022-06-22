StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE INUV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89.
About Inuvo (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.