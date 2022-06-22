StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

