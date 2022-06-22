StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NVIV opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.26.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.