StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.82.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
