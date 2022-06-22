StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.82.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

