StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $104.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.