StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
