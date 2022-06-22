StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

