StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

