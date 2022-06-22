StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

