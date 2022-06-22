StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.