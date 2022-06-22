StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 2.52. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
