StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 2.52. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

