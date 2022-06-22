StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

