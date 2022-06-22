StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.63. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

