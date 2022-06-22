StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

