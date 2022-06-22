StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
