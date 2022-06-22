StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

