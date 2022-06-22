StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.