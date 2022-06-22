StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
