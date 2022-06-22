StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.34.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
About ClearOne (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.