StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.42% of ClearOne worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

