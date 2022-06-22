StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

