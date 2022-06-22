StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

