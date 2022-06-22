StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
