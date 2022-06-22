StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.