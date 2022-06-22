StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

