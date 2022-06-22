StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.