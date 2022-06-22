StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

