StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

