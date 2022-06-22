StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

