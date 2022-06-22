StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
