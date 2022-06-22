StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NERV stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

