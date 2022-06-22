StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.