StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.30.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

