StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson acquired 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

