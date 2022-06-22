StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

