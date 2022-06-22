StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
