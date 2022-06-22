StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

