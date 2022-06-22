StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.