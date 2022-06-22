StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TANH opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

