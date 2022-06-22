StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Top Ships by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

