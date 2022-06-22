StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
VJET stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
