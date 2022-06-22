StockNews.com Lowers EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) to Buy

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

EME stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

