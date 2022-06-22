StockNews.com Upgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Buy

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

BG opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

