StockNews.com Upgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Buy

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,964 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

