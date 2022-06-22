Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

