Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 14,310 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

