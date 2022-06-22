Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 2,390 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.