Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 6,419 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

