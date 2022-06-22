Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

