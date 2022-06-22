Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 77,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,187. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

