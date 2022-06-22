Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.68. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,258. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

