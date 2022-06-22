Stonnington Group LLC Buys 11,014 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

