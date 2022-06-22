Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,865 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. 61,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

