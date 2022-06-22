Stonnington Group LLC Buys 2,221 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

