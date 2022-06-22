Stonnington Group LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 343.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,004. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.87 and its 200-day moving average is $536.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

