Stonnington Group LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.89. 15,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.