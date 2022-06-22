Stonnington Group LLC Buys 7,859 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.